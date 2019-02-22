Food pantry could use help

SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

Budget cuts hit the Plainville Community Food Pantry, at 54 S. Canal St., pretty hard last year. As a result, PCFP officials said that they need some help to try to keep up with demand.

“We’re coming up on the time of year where donations typically slow down, and there’s an increase in need, particularly in children and families,” said PCFP director Susie Woerz. “When kids are out of school, they don’t have access to the lunch programs that provide them a meal during the day.”

Woerz said that the PCFP’s need is continuous throughout the year. Staff and volunteers work to ensure that no one goes hungry, cold, or forgotten, and in order to make that happen, PCFP relies on its community to give a helping hand.

“This town has always stepped up to the plate,” said Woerz. “We live in a great community of giving folks, and we get by because of that.”

According to InfoLine, 6.7 percent of Plainville lives in poverty. The PCFP strives to serve those residents, and right now, they could use some help.

Shelves are spacious in the warehouse, specifically when it comes to individually wrapped toilet paper and paper towels, laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner and other toiletries. The refrigerator, once stocked full, now lacks supply of milk, eggs, butter, ground beef and chicken.

Other items that are low include pasta sauce, condiments, peanut butter and jelly, children’s snacks and children’s clothing.

PCFP is looking forward to its April food drive at Gnazzo’s, scheduled for April 12, 13 and 14. That food drive will assist them in their Easter programs which supply clients with food and other needs. The April food drive also helps the food pantry get through the summer months.

“The people in our program… they don’t want to be here, but they don’t always have a choice,” said Woerz. “We just hope we can give them a hand, and provide a better quality of life.”

Woerz reminded residents that energy assistance for those who have experienced hardship affording heat, oil or electricity is available to them through the HRA of New Britain, Inc. energy assistance department.

In addition to food and toiletry items, PCFP is recruiting volunteers. There are a number of events and projects coming up, and there is always sorting and organizing to be done in the warehouse. PCFP will be reorganizing some major components of the warehouse in the near future and will need all hands on deck.

Upcoming events also provide volunteer opportunities, including the April food drive at Gnazzo’s, the annual J. Timothy’s golf classic in May, and the Wigs and Wheels fundraiser at Robertson airport in support of PCFP and the Petit Family Foundation.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Sheridan Roy, email her at SRoy@SouthingtonObserver.com.