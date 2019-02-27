Police blotter for the March 1 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Feb. 18, to Sunday, Feb. 24:
- Sedrick E. Nelson, 44, of 85 Lenox St., Hartford, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 18, and charged with second degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, disobeying a control signal, operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, having an improper number of rear lamps, and failure to display lights.
- David J. Stevens, 21, of 77 Reservoir Rd., Berlin, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 18, and charged with violation of probation.
- Aliaksei Ustsimenka, 35, of 53 Colonial Ct., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 20, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.
- Jodi Deziel, 44, of 52 Kent St., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 21, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.
- Nori L. Jankowski, 46, of 78 Welch St., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 22, and charged with interfering or resisting an arrest.
- Taylor S. Prates, 21, of 100 Lakeview Ter., New Haven, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 22, and charged with first degree criminal mischief, second degree threatening, and disorderly conduct.
- Szymon Siednienko, 23, of 396 Cooke St., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 22, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and evading responsibility of injury or property damage.
- Victor M. Torres, 42, of 75 Evergreen Ave., Hartford, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 22, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Tyler J. Brown, 27, of 155 Mercier Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 23, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.
- Justin A. Alicea, 27, of 103 East St., New Britain, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 24, and charged with possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, traveling unreasonably fast, and operation of a motor vehicle under suspension.
- Jeffrey D. Higgins, 30, of 124 New Britain Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 24, and charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia or less than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- William D. Peluso, 54, of 9 Russell Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 24, and charged with disorderly conduct.