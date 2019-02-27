Police blotter for the March 1 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Feb. 18, to Sunday, Feb. 24:

Sedrick E. Nelson, 44, of 85 Lenox St., Hartford, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 18, and charged with second degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, disobeying a control signal, operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, having an improper number of rear lamps, and failure to display lights.

David J. Stevens, 21, of 77 Reservoir Rd., Berlin, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 18, and charged with violation of probation.

Aliaksei Ustsimenka, 35, of 53 Colonial Ct., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 20, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

Jodi Deziel, 44, of 52 Kent St., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 21, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.

Nori L. Jankowski, 46, of 78 Welch St., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 22, and charged with interfering or resisting an arrest.

Taylor S. Prates, 21, of 100 Lakeview Ter., New Haven, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 22, and charged with first degree criminal mischief, second degree threatening, and disorderly conduct.

Szymon Siednienko, 23, of 396 Cooke St., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 22, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and evading responsibility of injury or property damage.

Victor M. Torres, 42, of 75 Evergreen Ave., Hartford, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 22, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Tyler J. Brown, 27, of 155 Mercier Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 23, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Justin A. Alicea, 27, of 103 East St., New Britain, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 24, and charged with possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, traveling unreasonably fast, and operation of a motor vehicle under suspension.

Jeffrey D. Higgins, 30, of 124 New Britain Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 24, and charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia or less than one-half ounce of cannabis.

William D. Peluso, 54, of 9 Russell Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 24, and charged with disorderly conduct.