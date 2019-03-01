Wheeler Clinic recognized as a healthy workplace

Wheeler Clinic is a platinum-level award-winning healthy workplace, the Business Council of Fairfield County announced on Feb. 14.

The healthy workplace employer recognition program was established 11 years ago to highlight the efforts of employers who understand the competitive advantage of a healthy workforce. The recognition program is presented by the Business Council’s health, wellbeing and safety roundtable, with the leadership support of USI Insurance Services and UnitedHealthcare of CT, Inc. and generous assistance from ConnectiCare and Aon.

“Much like investing in your financial future, investing in your health can also yield dividends. Employers and employees share responsibility for protecting and strengthening future physical and mental wellbeing,” said vice president of USI Insurance Services and co=chair of healthy, wellbeing and safety roundtable Matthew Fair in a press release. “A culture of wellness may start with an individual, but it is truly a team effort. Our 2019 healthy workplace honorees are being recognized for working collectively to achieve their goals of educating and motivating their workforce to take stock of and responsibility for their health.”

From encouraging physical activity and healthy behavior to managing chronic illness, these employers have made great strides in implementing a diverse range of programs within the workplace to assist their employees to live healthier lives.

“Our 1,000 employees are highly trained, diverse, skilled and focused on achieving better health outcomes for everyone we serve,” said LCSW, Wheeler Clinic president and CEO Susan Walkama in a press release. “In turn, we know that as a major employer, we have to invest in our staff to allow us all to prioritize our own health and wellness. This means helping to prevent illness and maintain wellness, providing the tools to let everyone better control their health, and offering opportunities for personal and professional growth. We’re honored to be recognized for our commitment to a healthy workplace.”

Wheeler offers a comprehensive employee benefits package, including wellness works, which is an initiative that provides a range of tools and resources across the four dimensions of wellness: financial, emotional, physical, and social.

Fifty-seven companies and organizations were recognized by the council for their wellness achievements in four categories of distinction—platinum, gold, silver, and innovation—awarded on the basis of program components and outcomes. Wheeler received a platinum award, and was joined by a range of companies and organizations, from local businesses to multinational corporations.

“These employers know the positive impact that creating a culture of health and wellness can have in and out of the workplace,” said UnitedHealthcare senior account executive and co=chair of the roundtable Anthony Aguanno in a press release. “What makes these honorees stand out is how they collaborate with and support their employees to make their programs successful, and their employees and their families healthier.”

Wheeler provides comprehensive solutions that address complex health issues, providing individuals, families and communities with accessible, innovative care that encourages recovery, health and growth at all stages of life for more than 30,000 individuals across Connecticut each year. Learn more at www.wheelerclinic.org.