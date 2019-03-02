Queen Ann Nzinga Center earns state grant

The Queen Ann Nzinga Center at 18 Newton Ave. in Plainville was among a list of 166 winners of a Connecticut arts endowment grant awarded by Connecticut Office of the Arts and the Department of Economic and Community Development.

The Plainville organization is a non profit center named for a prominent 15th century African queen. The center is an umbrella for three distinct youth programs, a professional music group and an annual series of concerts and events. Queen Ann Nzing Center was awarded $500. State-wide, the grant program awarded $786,107 throughout the state.

The Connecticut Arts Endowment Fund was established to “stimulate the development of private sector funding resources and to ensure the long-term stability of Connecticut’s art industry by providing funding to organizations,” according to the State of Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development.

“The fund is managed by the office of the state treasurer, and the program is administered by the Connecticut Office of the Arts. Interest earned on the fund principal is distributed annually through COA to eligible arts organizations.”