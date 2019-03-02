The Baileys are at it again

The wrestling Bailey brothers did well again at the regional and state levels this month.

Eight-year-old Jaxsen Bailey became a two-time state champion after an 8-3 decision in the 56-pound final at the Connecticut State Intermediate Wrestling Championship on Sunday.

The meet was held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven. Jaxsen Bailey reached the state meet by finishing first during a qualifying meet at Bristol Central High School on Feb. 17.

Seven-year-old Logan Bailey claimed third place for the second year in a row at the Connecticut State Bantam Wrestling Championship. That meet was held at Westhill High School in Stamford on Feb. 10.

The Bailey brothers wrestle at KT Kidz in Rocky Hill under the coaching of John Knapp.