Schools to host community partnership breakfast on March 13

Plainville Community Schools will host a school business community partnership breakfast event on Wednesday, March 13 from 8 to 10 a.m. in the Plainville High School cafeteria. According to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett, officials hope to make this an annual event.

“I look forward to our continued positive relationships with our local businesses and community organizations, which are extremely valuable to our students and programs,” Brummett said in a press release. “Plainville is a wonderful community with vibrant businesses that are an integral part of Plainville Community Schools.”

The program will feature highlights of district partnerships with local businesses and organizations that are currently in place, and will provide the opportunity to learn about additional ways that companies and organizations can collaborate with the school district.

“Historically, Plainville Community Schools has been very fortunate to have a number of partners who support students, teaching and learning. With the expanded emphasis on School Business Community partnerships, we look forward to even more collaborative opportunities with stakeholders,” said director of community relations Lynn Davis in a press release. “We are excited for the opportunity to highlight some of our current partnerships and share additional partnership opportunities with attendees at our upcoming breakfast program on March 13.”

As an outcome of the district’s most recent strategic plan update, the school business community partnership program was formulated to expand partnerships and collaboration with local businesses, organizations and the community.

“Thanks to the amazing partnerships we have, we are able to provide additional projects, speakers and more for our programs in the district that our budget doesn’t allow for, and it will be exciting to expand this work with our current and new partners to continue to bring fun and innovative programs to our students,” said volunteer program and career center coordinator Sue Bradley in a press release.

Representatives from local businesses or community organizations who would like to attend should RSVP to Lynn Davis at (860) 793-3220 x 6111 or via email: davisl@plainvilleschools.org or Sue Bradley, (860) 793-3220 x6110 or via email: bradleys@plainvilleschools.org.

The snow date for the school business community partnership breakfast event will be March 14.