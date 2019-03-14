The Plainville Pops

The Plainville Wind Ensemble performed a free concert at Plainville High School last Tuesday to raise awareness and funds to benefit an upcoming trip to the Boston Festival of Bands. The group of adult musicians have been making music since 1987 and is Plainville’s first community band. Their mission is to provide an educational, social and performing environment for local musicians in the tradition of the community band idiom, as ambassadors of music. To learn more about the ensemble, upcoming concerts, or to donate to their cause, visit them at www.plainvillewindensemble.com.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI