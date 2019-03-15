Obituary: Judith Marie Nolan, 59

Judith Marie Nolan, 59, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 after a brief, hard fought battle against lung cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Born in New Britain on February 17, 1960, she was the eighth born of ten children to the late James and Josephine (Pelligrini) Nolan. She graduated from New Britain High School, and settled in Plainville where she was a hard-working and familiar face at the Plainville Post Office for more than 30 years.

She will be missed dearly by her brothers and sisters, Kathy Wydra and her husband, Andy, Jackie Flowers and her husband, Bob, Robert Nolan and his wife, Jane, Claire Barrington and her husband, Keith, Brian Nolan and Tim Nolan, along with many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, James, Jr., her sister, Patty Nolan Golias, her niece Regina, her great-nephews, Andrew, Anthony, and Frank and her doggy daughter, Hayley.

Judy liked to put on a rough and tough exterior, but to those that truly knew her, she was the most thoughtful, kindhearted and giving person. Her nieces and nephews will forever remember her as the “Fun Aunt” who always treated them like her own children, but had the pleasure of returning them to their parents and always claimed she had the best of both worlds.

Whenever Judy wanted something, she always said she should get it because “I’m the baby sister!” So, in giving Judy what she truly wanted and honoring her final wishes, her family will celebrate her life privately.

Thank you to all who came to visit while she was in the hospital and to all of her doctors and nurses who helped her along this journey. Please remember Judy as the fun-loving person that she was, and please “Don’t Smoke!”

