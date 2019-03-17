Obituary: Michael J. “Bogey” Boguslawski, 78

Michael J. “Bogey” Boguslawski, 78, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Bristol Hospital. The son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Maro) Boguslawski, he was a Bristol native and favorite son.

Bogey was best known for his colorful consumer reports during the 1970s and 1980s on WTNH and WVIT, during which he always included “I’m Mike Boguslawski and I’m in your corner.” While his television career would take him from Connecticut to Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Florida, he was always Bristol’s biggest cheerleader. Born and raised on Park Street in the West End, he spent hours at the Boys Club and attended St. Stan’s and St. Anthony’s High School where he was a stand-out athlete, named as an All State Basketball player in 1959. His dedication to serving and advocating for others began at a young age. After attending Stigmatine Fathers Seminary in Wellesley, MA, Mike worked at Wallace Barnes Spring Company & the Steel Division in Forestville, becoming a union steward for Local #712. He briefly serviced as an auxiliary state trooper at Troop L in Litchfield and in recent years was awarded the Man of the Year award by the CT State Police Auxiliary. In the early 1970s he was elected to the Bristol City Council, serving two terms. During his stints in consumer advocacy and as a member of the Democratic party, he was noticed by Governor Ella Grasso who appointed him to a position within her office. He was subsequently appointed to other state positions in Consumer Protection, Motor Vehicles and Revenue Services by former Governor John Rowland.

He was a devoted and Deeply loved husband , father, brother and friend. Mike is survived by his wife of 31 years, Patricia, a son Michael, wife Laura and their infant daughter Caroline of Plainville, and Patricia’s daughter Christine, his sister, Viola DiMeo of Farmington, and the many friends who visited him at The Pines, often enjoying the lunches he sponsored for them and the employees there who he considered an extended family. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph and his sister Rita who took great care of him prior to her death in 2016.

A Christian Burial will be held on March 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Anthony Church. Burial will follow in the Boguslawski family plot at St. Joseph Cemetery. Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. is in charge of the arrangements. To continue Mike’s legacy of helping others, please consider making a donation in his name to the City of Bristol Dept. of Youth and Community Services Immediate Needs Fund to help families and youth in need, c/o the Mayor’s Office, 111 North Main St., Bristol, CT 06010. The Boguslawski family would like to thank the Staff at Bristol Hospital ICU Unit and the Staff at the Pines of Bristol for all the loving care and kindness they gave and the family. WWW.Dunnfh.com