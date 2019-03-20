Police blotter for the March 22 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Mar. 11 to Thursday, Mar. 14:

Sandra J. Stoutenberg, 74, of 161 Red Stone Hill, Plainville, was arrested on Monday, Mar. 11, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.

74, of 161 Red Stone Hill, Plainville, was arrested on Monday, Mar. 11, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence. Alexis Montanez, 34, of 133 Warren St., Meriden, was arrested on Tuesday, Mar. 12, and charged with interfering with or resisting arrested, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, and second degree forgery.

34, of 133 Warren St., Meriden, was arrested on Tuesday, Mar. 12, and charged with interfering with or resisting arrested, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, and second degree forgery. Crystal A. Blake, 35, of 251 Todd Hollow Rd., Plymouth, was arrested on Wednesday, Mar. 13, and charged with sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

35, of 251 Todd Hollow Rd., Plymouth, was arrested on Wednesday, Mar. 13, and charged with sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny. Dennis B. Japonis, 48, of 5 Loomis Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, Mar. 13, and charged with second degree unlawful restraint, and disorderly conduct.

48, of 5 Loomis Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, Mar. 13, and charged with second degree unlawful restraint, and disorderly conduct. Laverne M. Richardson, 50, of 63 Orange St., Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, Mar. 13, and charged with six counts of second degree failure to appear.

50, of 63 Orange St., Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, Mar. 13, and charged with six counts of second degree failure to appear. Antwain M. Berry, 26, of 431 South Main St., Terryville, was arrested on Thursday, Mar. 14, and charged with criminal attempt of sale of a narcotic substance, first degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, and attempting to run from the police.

26, of 431 South Main St., Terryville, was arrested on Thursday, Mar. 14, and charged with criminal attempt of sale of a narcotic substance, first degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, and attempting to run from the police. Margaret S. Upson, 47, of 50 Maple St., Plainville was arrested on Thursday, Mar. 14, and charged with sixth degree larceny.