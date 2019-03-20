Season ends for hockey, swimming

Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville ice hockey made a good run in the Division II state tournament, but it came to an end one game short of the ultimate goal.

The No. 9 Eagles co-op lost in the semifinal round, 6-1, to No. 4 Branford, on March 12 at Ingalls Rink on the campus of Yale University. WMRP was making its second semifinal appearance in three years, with the other being a 1-0 loss to Hall-Southington in Division III in 2017.

The Eagles began their 2019 run with a 3-1 win over No. 8 EO Smith on March 4 at the Mark Edward Freitas Ice Forum on the campus of UConn-Storrs. After trailing EO Smith 1-0, WMRP picked up goals from Michael Schnieder, Trevor Piecewicz and Aaron Cholewa for the comeback victory.

WMRP continued its run with a 4-1 upset of top-seeded Watertown-Pomperaug on March 8 at Trinity College. Cholewa tallied two more goals in the win over WP. Piecewicz picked up another goal, and Plainville freshman Brody Davidson also scored. For the second straight game, the defense and goalie Jake Peckrul held the opposition to just one goal.

Peckrul made 28 saves in the Branford game, his last in a WMRP uniform. It was also the last game for Plainville seniors Connor McNamara, Cole McNamara, Devin Norton and Branden Savard.

Blue Devils finish 15th in Class S swimming

Plainville took the 15th spot in the state meet at Wesleyan University with 126 team points. Holy Cross won the meet with 709 points. Sophomore Joseph Michalic had the best finish for the Devils, placing 11th in the 100-yard butterfly (59.10 seconds).

The 200 yard freestyle relay of senior Marcos Gutierrez, sophomore Colin Blake, junior Christopher St. Lawrence and Michalic took 12th place (1:40.42). The 400 freestyle relay of Michalic, sophomore Brandon Paznokas, St. Lawrence and Gutierrez also finished 12th (3:44.22).

