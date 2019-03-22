Obituary: Robert C. Doolittle Jr., 73

Robert C. Doolittle Jr. 73, of Plainville passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Autumn Lake Healthcare in New Britain. He was the husband of the late Lynda (Smart) Doolittle.

He was born Oct. 27, 1945 in New Britain, the son of the late Robert Sr. and Esther Doolittle. He had retired from CL&P and was a member of the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by a son Christopher Doolittle of Salem, and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Joan Beyer.

Gravesides services will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Oak Hill Cemetery with Military Honors. Calling hours will be Monday 5-7 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, 30 Spreen St., Framingham, MA 01701.

