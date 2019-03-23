Youth Wrestling: All-New England grappler

Plainville wrestler Jaxsen Bailey acquitted himself well against the northeast’s best this past weekend at the New England Youth Wrestling Championship in New Hampshire.

Bailey, who wrestles for KT Kidz in Rocky Hill, took second place at 58 pounds in the meet, which was held on the campus of Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. Bailey won by pin in each of his first two bouts (1:11 and 2:08) before claiming a 10-2 major decision in the semifinal round.

Bailey faced Lucas Copper of Smittys Barn (Maine) in the championship and battled before losing an 8-5 decision. Folkstyle wrestling season may be coming to an end, but Bailey is working to get ready for the upcoming Greco-Roman and Freestyle season.