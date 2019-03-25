Main Street Community Foundation is seeking grant applications

Main Street Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from area nonprofit organizations through its competitive general grant cycle as well as the Plainville community fund.

Applications for the general grant cycle may be received through March 29. These are available to organizations serving Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott.

Applications for the Plainville community fund may be received through March 15. These are available to organizations serving Plainville residents.

Organizations interested in applying to either programs are required to contact director of grants and programs Kate Kerchaert at (860) 583-6363 prior to submitting a proposal.

The foundation utilizes an online grant management system, CommunityForce. Visit the online grants center, mainstreetfoundation.org/apply-for-grant, to search the foundation’s various grant making programs.