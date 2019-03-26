Toffolon school celebrates 50 years on April 26

The Louis Toffolon Elementary School community will host an open house event on Friday, April 26 in celebration of its 50th anniversary, according to Toffolon Principal Lynn Logoyke.

“Over the years at Toffolon, you cannot help but notice that it has always been a close community of friends. We are looking forward to celebrating 50 years of the Toffolon community,” said Logoyke in a press release. “The children are preparing artwork, music and a big welcome. We are hoping that all of Toffolon’s friends, past, present and future, will join us to help celebrate our big day. Come and join the fun.”

The open house will feature a walk down memory lane of the Toffolon School history from 1968 to 2018 along with classroom visits, a musical performance, a door decorating judging and birthday cupcakes for everyone. The event will be held at the school from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and is open to the public.

“It is so exciting to celebrate the 50th birthday of a wonderful school with such a rich history,” said superintendent Dr. Maureen Brummett in a press release. “I look forward to a great night.”