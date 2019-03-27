by jgoralski • • Comments Off on Plainville athletes shine at hoops tourney
Plainville’s Matthew Schnaufer scores a basket during the Unified Sports basketball tournament at Southington High School last Tuesday. Middle school and high school teams from Plainville, Meriden, Southington, and Wolcott showcased the wide range of basketball talent from their special athletes and partners. More on page 15 and at www.PlainvilleObserver.com.
Photos by JANELLE MORELLI
Special athlete Trevor Garrow-Cooke, left, and Unified partner Mikayla Doucette of Plainville team up during an offensive possession at the Unified Sports basketball tournament at Southington High School last Tuesday.
Plainville’s Caitlin Barker played with her cousin Logan Gillis from Southington in the Unified Sports Tournament at Southington High School last Tuesday.