Schedule announced for spring bulk pickup

The Town of Plainville announced that the 2019 Spring Bulk collection will run from Monday, April 8, and to Monday, June 24.

Residents who currently have curbside rubbish and recycling collection from the town, “can request one bulk pickup per calendar year free of charge for large items that do not fit in normal rubbish collection.”

“Eligible property owners must call CWPM at (860) 793-6721 to schedule a pickup,” according to town officials. “When calling, you will need to provide your name, address, phone number, and a complete description of the items to be collected.”

Calls placed by 3 p.m., Friday, can be scheduled for collection on Monday, and items should be placed curbside no more than 24 hours prior to scheduled pickup.

There will be no collections on Monday, April 22, or Monday, May 27.

Bulk items must not block or create a safety concern for sidewalks or driveways. For more information, and a list of acceptable items, please visit www.plainvillect.com/public-works/pages/bulk-pickup.