Police blotter for the April 5 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Mar. 25 to Sunday, Mar. 31:

Tatiana S. Mullins, 23, 2 Vine Hill Rd., Farmington, was arrested on Monday, Mar. 25, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Alyssa D. Dodd, 27, of 7 Day St., Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, Mar. 26, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to drive right, and failure to display lights.

John R. Berarducci, 28, of 8 Duval Ln., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, Mar. 27, and charged with violation of a protective order.

Dajauhn D. Correa, 23, of 21 Parish Dr., Berlin, was arrested on Wednesday, Mar. 27, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, and traveling unreasonably fast.

Matthew H. Yost, 30, of 41 South Main St., Jewett City, was arrested on Wednesday, Mar. 27, and charged with conspiracy to commit second degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit second degree larceny.

West P. Dukes, 31, of 70 Grande Ave., Windsor, was arrested on Friday, Mar. 29, and charged with creating a public disturbance.

Alliyah E. Lampkins, 23, of 8 Atwood St., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Mar. 29, and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Arnaldo Perez, 37, of 38 Chestnut St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Mar. 29, and charged with illegal possession of cocaine.

Angela L. Fortune, 30, of 30 Diamond Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Mar. 30, and charged with disorderly conduct.

30, of 30 Diamond Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Mar. 30, and charged with disorderly conduct. Stuart W. Alvaz, 59, of 11 Camp St., Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, Mar. 31, and charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with an emergency call, and interfering or resisting with an arrest.