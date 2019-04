The town of Plainville announced the following roads are scheduled to be paved in 2019:

Atherton Terrace, Belmont Place, Bicycle Street, Chester Street, David Avenue, Elbow Lane, Elizabeth Court, Elm Court, Fairview Avenue, Forshaw Avenue, Hamlin Street, Hemingway Street, Higgins Avenue, Hillside Avenue, Lincoln Street, MacArthur Road, McConnell Drive, McDonald Street, Parkside Drive, Peace Court, Prior Avenue, Roseleah Avenue, South Avenue, South Canal Street and Tyler Avenue.