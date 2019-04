Plainville Board of Education student representatives Allie Chambrello and Maddie Lund joined superintendent Dr. Maureen Brummett, and BOE mnembers Foster White, Becky Tyrrell, and Crystal St. Lawrence at the annual Connecticut Association of Boards of Education “CABE Day on the Hill” event in Hartford on March 20. The event featured remarks by the leadership of the Connecticut General Assembly, issue briefings, an education funding march, visits with legislators, and more.