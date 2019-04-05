Obituary: Helen Victoria (Chapor) Maciag, 98

Helen Victoria (Chapor) Maciag, 98, of Plainville passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at home. Born in Montague, MA, on December 4, 1920, one of seven children to Peter and Hanora (Sobotouska) Chapor, she grew-up and lived all of her adult life in Plainville graduating from Plainville High School in 1939.

Married in 1946 she was predeceased by her husband of 54 years John A. Maciag, Sr. She is survived by her son, John A. Maciag, Jr. of Plainville and her brother Walter Chaper and his wife Rena of Plainville. She was predeceased by her brother Frank Chapor, and sisters Adela (Chapor) Sommers, Mary (Chapor) Putala, Rose (Chapor) Waryas, and Josephine (Chapor) Ciecieski. She is survived by her sister-in-laws Ceil (Maciag) Kruzyn of Trumbull and Monica Maciag of Kensington and was predeceased by her husband’s siblings Stanley Maciag, Henry Maciag, Clair (Maciag) Lysiak, Florence (Maciag) Sobolewski, and Terry Maciag. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Helen began work at 17 doing secondary operations manufacturing at Veeder-Root, Inc., where she continued to work for 45 years, retiring in 1982. She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mercy Church where in her last years she was known for arriving just a little bit late with her noisy cane and in this practicing to be late for her own funeral, who could argue she did not succeed. She hoped to inspire both young and other elderly parish members to attend weekly services.

As a young woman Helen was an accomplish seamstress once making the wedding dress and all the gowns for her sister’s wedding. In mid-life while working full-time, Helen loved gardening and growing flowers which she used to become an accomplished amateur arranger and whose floral bouquets graced piano recitals of children conducted by a church music program. She raised gladiolus and blueberries for many years with the surplus up for sale at the roadside in the custom of an old fashioned farm stand.

Helen always kept a playful Fox Terrier to look-after and for company. She was 93 when she got her last dog, Crystal. She wanted a puppy and Crystal remains a rambunctious “puppy” that she loved dearly and who brought great comfort to the end of her life keeping her young at heart.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad Street, Plainville. Funeral services for Helen will begin on Saturday, March 30, 2019, 8:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home preceding a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad Street, Plainville. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.