Registration is underway for spring programs

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Plainville Recreation Department is preparing for the spring and summer seasons, and registration begins in May.

As of Sept., 2018, registration for programs can now be completed online, explained assistant director of the recreation department, Ben Dalena. To do so, visit, www.plainvillect.recdesk.com. Dalena said that everything offered by the department is available online, but some items such as permits but be done in person in the Rec office, 50 Whiting St.

Dalena explained that to register for programs, you’ll have to create a profile on the website, but, to view the programs that are offered, you will not need a profile.

Registration for Plainville residents begins on Tuesday, May 7. Adult program registration for non-residents begins on Tuesday, May 14.

Adult programs include golf, zumba, softball, men’s basketball, yoga, co-ed volleyball, dog obedience classes, water aerobics, swimming lessons, fitness-centered programs, as well as the Plainville Wind Ensemble.

Programs offered for younger members include toddle time, girl’s volleyball, water safety instruction, lifeguard training, parent and child aquatics, Red Cross swim instruction, ABC yoga, Kidz-R-Size, basketball clinics, a youth basketball league, full day and half day (mini) camps, swimming and diving lessons, tennis, pillo polo, dance, gymnastics, and golf.

Returning to the lineup will be the Couch to 5k program. Dalena explained that this program was introduced last year. For seven weeks, leading up to the Petit Family Foundation Road Race, participants train with an instructor to prepare for the road race, and to improve overall fitness.

Last year, Dalena said, five people participated in Couch to 5k, and all of them ran the road race at the conclusion of the program.

Also returning from last year will be the before and after camp programs. Dalena said that pre camp care will run from 8 to 9:30 a.m., and post camp care will be offered from 3:30 to 5 p.m. He said that last year, camp positions filled within a few weeks of registration opening, and he anticipates that this year will be no exception.

Day camp is open to children between the ages of 7 and 11 years old. But to serve the younger community members, a mini camp program was introduced. Mini camp is available to children between the ages of 3 and a half, and six years old. Mini camp is a half day program, and swim lessons are not included in the registration fee. Full day camp registration does include swim lessons, and an hour of free swim is also included.

For those interested in aquatic-based fun, the pool is currently set to open at 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 8, and, the Splash Pad at Paderewski Park will open on Saturday, June 15. Private, one-on-one swim lessons will be offered on Tuesday nights.

Dalena said that offering a wide range of activities for people of all ages and interests is a great way to get outside, to take advantage of the parks and facilities offered through the town, and a way to get exercise.

For more information regarding programs offered by the Plainville Recreation Department, you can visit, www.plainvillect.recdesk.com, or www.plainvillect.com/recreation-department, or call the department, (860) 747-6022.

