Update: Fatal accident on Route 72

Connecticut State Police Troop H reported that a fatal motor vehicle accident occurred on Route 72 on Thursday, Apr. 4., involving a four door sedan.

The vehicle was headed “eastbound, two-tenths of a mile east of exit 3,” on Route 72. The vehicle “failed to maintain it’s lane,” and “went through the metal beam guard rail on the right shoulder, then struck a cement bridge abutment.”

After the collision, the vehicle “became fully engulfed and sustained disabling damage,” and the driver “sustained fatal injuries.” The identity of the driver is not yet confirmed.

According to Troop H, the accident is under further investigation.

State police ask that anyone with information contact Trooper Andrew Crook #713 at Troop H in Hartford by phone, (860) 543-1000.