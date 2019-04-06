Transfer station opens today

The Transfer Station on Granger Lane will open for the season on Saturday, Apr. 6, the hours of operation are 8 a.m., to 3 p.m.

The Transfer Station is only open on Saturdays, and Plainville residents must show identification. There is a fee for disposal.

For more information regarding the Transfer Station, please contact the Plainville Department of Public Works administration by phone, (860) 793-0221 ext. 208, from 8 a.m., to 4 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, from 8 a.m., to 7 p.m., on Thursday, and from 8 a.m., to 12 p.m., on Friday.