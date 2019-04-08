Obituary: Betty (Babcock) Rousseau, 92

Betty (Babcock) Rousseau, 92, of Plainville, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Bristol Hospital. She now joins her husband of 43 years, Nazaire “Sonny” Rousseau, who predeceased her in 1994.

Born in New London on July 21, 1926, she was the only daughter to the late Leon and Agnes (Quinn) Babcock. Raised in New London, she attended local schools, and went on to attend the Catherine Gibbs Secretarial School in Rhode Island, and, after working for a brief time for John Hancock, Betty retired to stay home and care for her family. She enjoyed many summers at their cottage on Gardner’s Lake where she fulfilled her love for the water and swam for miles each day up until this past summer. Winters were spent swimming at the pool at Plainville High School where she was a familiar face. A die hard Red Sox fan, Betty was known for her no-nonsense personality and quick wit. She will be missed dearly by her family, many friends and neighbors.

She leaves her daughter, Suzanne MacNeil of Uncasville; her grandson, Scott Plourde and great-grandson, Clayton Plourde; along with several nieces and nephews.

A proud supporter of veterans, Betty may be remembered with contributions to the House of Heroes Connecticut, 3000 Whitney Ave, Suite 233, Hamden, CT 06518 or www.hohct.org

Funeral services in celebration of Betty’s life will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville, followed by committal services at West Cemetery. Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com