Obituary: Evelyn N. (Hiltpold) Kuziak, 94

Evelyn N. (Hiltpold) Kuziak, 94, of Plainville, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Bristol Hospital. She is now reunited with her husband of 67 years, Edward J. Kuziak, who predeceased her in 2016.

Born in New Britain on May 27, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Nora (Guilmette) Hiltpold and was lifelong resident of Plainville. Prior to her retirement, Evelyn worked for the State of Connecticut at Tunxis Community College.

She is survived by her son David and his wife, Kathleen; three grandchildren, Carey Klingel and her husband, Karl, Susan Ouellette and her husband, Robert and Sarah Mottola and her husband, John; eight great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Nina, Jacob, Jayden, Chloe, Lincoln, Ellie and David; her sister, Lois Lindskog; her brother, David Hiltpold; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Richard.

In lieu of flowers, Evelyn may be remembered with contributions to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or at www.diabetes.org

Honoring Evelyn’s wishes, her family will celebrate her life with a private graveside service. Plainville Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com