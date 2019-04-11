Tomasso Park is open for the season

The Plainville recreation department announced Tomasso Nature Park is open for the season (through Nov. 15). This nature facility is open from dawn to dusk and is located off Granger Lane near the Plainville Highway Department and dog pound. Access is available through the pedestrian gate.

When visiting the park, officials said to avoid the sandy area and stay on the path for the safety of the turtle eggs.

Established in 1989, the Tomasso Nature Park was given to the town of Plainville by the Tomasso brothers. The park was established as a wetland mitigation area for the wetland lost in the reconstruction and expansion of the runway at Robertson Airport.

Weekly narrated tour information and individuals with special needs and group tours may be arranged by calling Art Marinio at (860) 628-1386. Those who wish to volunteer to do maintenance and upkeep at the nature park are encouraged to contact the Plainville recreation department at (860) 747-6022.