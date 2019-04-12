Obituary: Vincent Bonici, 84

Vincent Bonici, 84, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, April 4 at Bristol Hospital.

Vincent was born in New Britain to the late Frank and Rose Bonici, having two brothers, Benjamin Blancato from New Hampshire and Tony Blancato of New Britain; three sisters, Rose Baronian from New Port Lucie, Fla., Lena Rediker of Nevada, all deceased, leaving one surviving sister, Virginia Calandra of New Britain and her two children Tom Lentini and Rick Lentini, along with Rick’s wife, Linda; his son, Nicholas; and daughter, Crystal.

Vincent married his childhood sweetheart Jean Gernsky Bonici on Oct. 15, 1953 being married for 65 years, having two loving children, Pamela Bonici Jones from Boca Raton, Fla. and a son, Frank Bonici of Plainville; and one grandson Frank Bonici III from Enfield.

Vincent was a lifetime member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers in Connecticut.

There are no calling hours. Paul Shaker Funeral Home in New Britain assisted with arrangements.