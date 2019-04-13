Town and churches announce Easter, Passover schedule

On Friday, April 19, several municipal buildings and offices will be closed in observance of Good Friday.

The Municipal Center at 1 Center Sq. will close at 4 p.m., on Thursday, Apr. 18 and will remain closed through Friday, Apr. 19.

The senior center at 200 East St. and the public library at 56 E. Main St. will also be closed on Friday. The library will reopen for Saturday, Apr. 20, but all municipal offices will be closed through Monday, Apr. 22.

The weekly refuse collection will take place as usual.

Holy Week Worship

The following Plainville Churches have announced their special service times for Holy Week, which includes Palm Sunday (April 14), Maundy Thursday (April 18), Good Friday (April 19), and Easter (April 21):

Anglican

Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 18 East Main St., Plainville

April 14: 9 a.m., Holy Eucharist

April 21: 9 a.m., Holy Eucharist

Baptist

First Bible Baptist Church, 12 Granger Ln., Plainville

April 21: Resurrection Celebration

Catholic

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 94 Broad St., Plainville

April 13: 4 p.m., Palm Sunday vigil.

April 14: 8:30, 10:30 a.m., Palm Sunday mass.

April 18: 7 p.m., Mass of the Lord’s Supper. 8 p.m. to midnight, Eucharistic Adoration,

April 19: 3 p.m., Celebration of the Lord’s Passion.

April 20: 10 a.m., Blessing of the Easter Food. 8 p.m., Easter Vigil.

April 21: 8:30, 10:30 a.m., Easter Mass. Noon, Easter Egg Hunt.

Congregational

The Congregational Church of Plainville – United Church of Christ, 130 West Main St., Plainville

April 14: 10 to 11 a.m., Palm Sunday service.

April 19: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Parlor/Kelsey Hall, Good Friday service.

April 21: 11 a.m., Easter worship. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Easter egg hunt.

Lutheran

Grace Lutheran Church, 222 Farmington Ave., Plainville

April 21: 9 a.m., Easter Worship

Non-Denominational

Church of the Bible, 160 West Main St., Plainville

April 21: 11 a.m., Sunday morning worship

The Well: A Spirit-Filled Church, 1 Northwest Dr., Plainville

April 19: Passover begins at sunset.

April 20: 6 to 9 p.m., Seder Meal

April 21-27: Feast of Unlevened Bread.

April 21: 10:30 a.m., to 12:30 p.m., Easter Sunday service.

Jewish (Passover)

The following places of worship have announced their special services for Passover (evening of Friday, April 19 to the evening of Saturday, April 27):

Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation, 37 N. Main St., Southington.

April 22: 6 p.m. Passover 5779 community seder at Ceviche Kitchen & Bar in Middlebury, led by the Rabbi. Enjoy the ritual and a kosher-style meal.

Temple Beth David, 3 Main St. Cheshire.

April 19: 6 p.m. Community Passover Seder. Membership at Temple Beth David is not required to participate. Interfaith families, singles, couples, and families with young children are all welcome. RSVP by April 12 at (203) 272-0037.

Is your religious community missing? To include your holiday services in future editions, please email staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher at TMurchison@BristolObserver.com or call us at (860) 621-6751.