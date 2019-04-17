Baseball’s persistence pays off with first win

By KEN MORSE

CORRESPONDENT

The Plainville baseball team endured through 26 innings looking for that breakthrough. It finally came in the bottom of the sixth against Rocky Hill last Wednesday. The Blue Devils erupted for six runs in a come-from-behind, 9-4, win over the Terriers.

Plainville started strong in each of the first three losses this season but couldn’t pull the trigger when it mattered the most. In the season opener against Bristol Eastern Brady Callahan and Tyler St. Onge singled and came around to score on a bases clearing double from Alec Couture.

The Blue Devils managed just two hits over the next five innings. The Lancers put three on the board in the bottom of the first and four more in the second to pull away with a 10-3 win.

Plainville held a 1-0 advantage in the third inning against Bristol Central in their next game before the Rams erupted. The Blue Devils left the bases loaded in the fourth as Central went on to an 11-1 win.

Glastonbury put up just five hits but held a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Mason Sarra and Tyler Davis had the only hits for the Blue Devils with Christian Collin driving in the only run for Plainville.

Nate Johnson went three and two-third on the hill before Glastonbury put the game away with a three run fifth inning to take a 7-1 win as Plainville fell to 0-3 on the season.

“We are coming in here every day, and we are getting better,” said Plainville head coach Lou Mandeville. “It’s all about perseverance. You need to fight through some moments. You have to hang in there till the end and we did that today.”

The Blue Devils finally put it all together against Rocky Hill to pick up their first win of the season. Tyler Mandeville scattered just two hits through three innings aided by two double plays and the game was knotted at 1-1.

St. Onge drew a one out walk in the first and took third when Couture crushed a double to the wall in right field. Juan Camacho hit a towering pop up over the second base bag that fell in for an error to score the run.

Mandeville was relieved on the hill by Tyler Dufour after a pair of walks loaded the bases in the fourth. A sacrifice fly to St. Onge in left field sent the go-ahead run across the plate but Camacho took the relay home and fired it to Sarra at third for the third double play of the game for the Blue Devils.

Rocky Hill managed to plate three runs in the uprising to take a 4-1 advantage before Sarra came on and slammed the door shut. St. Onge led off the bottom of the fifth with a double to straight away center.

Couture (3 for 3) belted another double to score the run and stole third base for the second time in the game getting into scoring position. Sarra sent a sacrificed fly to center and the Blue Devils had closed the gap at 4-3 heading into the sixth inning.

Couture threw the last two innings shutting down the Rocky Hill offense with two strikeouts in the seventh. After waiting all season for the bounces to go their way Plainville seized the moment in the bottom of the sixth.

Johnson drew a walk and Riley Millette came on to pinch run representing the tying run. After Davis worked out a walk Callahan beat out a bunt for a hit to load the bases with no outs.

St. Onge was hit by a pitch to tie the game and Couture hit into a groundout to chase home to go-ahead run. The Blue Devils were just getting started as Camacho was intentionally walked to load the bases and set up a force at any base.

That move backfired for the Terriers as Sarra and Passaretti worked out walks to send another two runs across the plate. Johnson unloaded a two run single to finish the damage as Plainville went on to claim their first win of the season, 9-4.

“Our bullpen did a great job today and the defense pulled off three double plays,” said Mandeville. “Hitting is the fun part of the game and we were finally able to put some runs on the board. We just have to keep plugging away.”

The Blue Devils offense started out strong against Farmington on Friday building a 4-2 lead heading into the fourth inning. Couture had another three hits day and Camacho had two RBI.

Dufour went three and two-thirds on the hill before Farmington plated three runs on the fourth to take over the lead. Alex Grabowski finished up on the mound as the Indians went on to a 7-4 win sending Plainville home with a 1-4 mark on the season.

The Blue Devils will be looking to turn the corner with the next five games at home. This week will have Plainville taking on Maloney on Monday, Terryville on Wednesday and Plainfield, at 1 p.m., on Saturday. Next week will have the Blue Devils hosting Manchester at 3:45 p.m. on Monday April 22 with a 6 p.m. contest against Simsbury on Wednesday.