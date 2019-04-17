Girls basketball finishes second

On March 10, The Plainville girls travel basketball team, featuring locals in grades 4-6, rallied for a second place finish at the Class A division championship game for the Northwest Basketball League held at The Hotchkiss School in Salisbury. The team finished with an unprecedented 13-2 record (11-1 in the league), allowing the fewest points of any team in the program. The roster includes: Dani Alff, Hailey Andersen, Sofia Bocompani, Meghan Brochu, Tamia Chapman, Grace Geddes, Gwen Healy, Kayla Lugli, Marissa Miller, Audra Pearson, Kaitlyn Parsons, and Isabella McKenzie. Coaches were Scott Geddes, Pam Lugi and Donna Elliott. League President is Christopher Waz.

SUBMITTED PHOTO