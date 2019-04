Last Saturday, fishermen flooded to Connecticut’s rivers and lakes for trout season opening day (rain early left some anglers as wet as the fish they caught). After a long search at Tag’s Tackle and Bait store in Plainville, 7-year-old fishermen Anthony Czerczak, above, hands his favorite fishing lure to store owner Anna Grabowski on Friday afternoon, while his sister, Emma, and dad, Richard, patiently wait their turn. We hope you caught a keeper, Anthony.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI