Tax deferral available for low income homeowners

Lower income families might be eligible for deferral of taxes for owner-occupied households in Plainville because of an ordinance that went into effect in November 2011.

To qualify, the dwelling must be the primary place of residence, and supporting documentation must be provided for all sources of gross income from all members residing in the household. Applications must be submitted to the tax and assessing office by May 15.

If eligible, the real estate property tax will be capped at eight percent of household income with the remaining balance deferred for future payment with five percent interest.

This ordinance allows people who cannot currently afford to pay their property tax bill to defer a portion of their payment to a future time while substantially reducing the delinquent interest charge of 18 percent that is levied on those taxpayers not part of this program.

Residents interested in applying for the abatement may obtain an application from the tax and assessing office, Plainville Municipal Center, 1 Central Sq., Monday through Wednesday from 8a.m. 4 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., or Friday from 8a.m. to 12 p.m.

The entire ordinance (No. 95) can be viewed online at www.plainvillect.com or in the town clerk’s office. Residents may call Marcy Miller at the assessor’s office at (860) 793-0221 ext. 244 with any questions.