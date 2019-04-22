Plainville Choral Society honors ‘Wizard of Oz’ at spring concert

There’s no place like home. That’s the theme this year’s spring concert. On Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27, the Plainville Choral Society (PCS) will present a musical performance entitled, “No Place Like Home,” under the musical direction of Greg Wilfrid.

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on both nights at the Middle School of Plainville, 150 Northwest Dr.

Wilfrid said that the concept for the show came from the society’s members when they expressed an interest in performing music from “The Wizard of Oz.”

”Our program will inspire you to hold close your ideas of ‘home,’ be it the building in which you live, the people with whom you have surrounded yourself, the nations from which your families originated, and so much more,” Wilfrid said in a press release.

The program will draw from the 1939 Judy Garland film, along with well-known music from other classic musicals, such as “Beauty and the Beast,” “My Fair Lady,” and a number of old standards.

“We will revisit some of our favorite music together in this spring production,” Wilfrid said in the release.

Kelly Sharp will be accompanying the group of approximately 40 members who reside in Plainville, Bristol, Southington, Farmington, West Hartford and other towns in central Connecticut. Chris Kuzia is also providing her choreography talent to the group.

Ticket cost $15 (children are $5) and they may be purchased from any choral society member. Tickets can also be purchased at Dancingly Yours at 125 East St., the Plainville Senior Center at 200 East St., Family Barber Ship at 122 East St., or Saint’s Restaurant 1248 Queen St. in Southington.

Online tickets may be purchased at pcsmusic.net. Tickets ($18) will also be available at the door while supplies last. For more information, call Michael Fox at (860) 477-8000.