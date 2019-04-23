Poker Run fundraiser on May 4

The 2019 Poker Run, a fundraiser for PARC, will be held Saturday, May 4.

The annual event is held in memory of Ed Mercure, a former Plainville resident, who died in a motorcycle accident in 2010. Mercure was a retired West Hartford police officer and an avid biker who was an active community volunteer.

His parents, Bob and Jane Mercure, were instrumental in founding PARC.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at VFW Post 574 Hall, located at 7 Northwest Dr. The run leaves at 10 a.m. with the last vehicle out at 11 a.m. The route will include numerous stops throughout central Connecticut.

The Chip’s pancake truck will be on site in the morning. Upon return, riders and guests can join in the festivities by having lunch, enjoy music and a few surprises. Cars and motorcycles are welcome. The rain date is Sunday, May 5.

Two wheels or four, tickets are $25 for riders and $10 for passengers. Supporters who choose not to take the ride can have lunch for $10 at the VFW. Businesses that would like to sponsor the ride should contact PARC as soon as possible.

For more information or to purchase advance tickets, call Larry at (203) 535-2276 or June (860) 519-8285.