Wheeler welcomes adult behavioral health services VP

Teodoro Anderson Diaz, LCSW, LADC, a behavioral health care leader and practitioner, has joined Wheeler as vice president of adult behavioral health services. In this role, Diaz will oversee the clinic’s mental health and substance abuse recovery services, intervention and community justice programs, and ensure continued integration of behavioral health programs and primary care services.

“Teodoro brings to this position a broad array of clinical and administrative experience, proven leadership skills, and a commitment to client-focused outcomes,” said Wheeler president and CEO Susan Walkama. “As an essential part of our senior leadership team, he will play an important role in the delivery of integrated, patient-centered care.”

Most recently, Diaz served as the director of behavioral health for first choice health centers, where he managed high-performing intervention and outreach programs and was part of a team responsible for the implementation of integrated care at the center.

Prior to this position, he served as the director of social work for Natchaug Hospital. He also is a member of the adjunct faculty at the Springfield College of Social Work. Diaz received a master’s degree in social work and a master’s degree in human service administration from Springfield College.