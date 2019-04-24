Blue Devils roundup: Baseball, Tennis

Plainville track and field recorded a pair of dual meet wins over Bristol Eastern on April 16 in Bristol. The boys defeated the Lancers 91-59 while the girls claimed an 81-67 victory. The Blue Devils were scheduled to host Maloney on Tuesday at Plainville High School. On Saturday, Plainville heads to Bristol Central High School for the Greater Bristol Invitational.

Baseball

In the only game played this past week, the Devils defeated Terryville 11-8 in a back-and-forth affair. Plainville improved to 2-4 on the season.

Tyler Bonney was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and five RBI for the Devils. Bonney had a triple, double and two singles in his big day at the plate. Alec Couture went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI while Tyler St. Onge was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI. Brady Callahan was 2-for-3 out of the leadoff spot in the order with two runs scored, and Ryan Snyder had a double and a run scored. Snyder also picked up the win in relief on the mound.

The Devils were behind 3-0 entering the bottom of the third inning but strung together four runs to take the lead. After Terryville scored two runs in the top of the fourth to regain the advantage, Plainville responded with two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to go ahead 8-5. The Kangaroos scored twice in the top of the sixth to close to within 8-7, but the Devils plated three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to build an 11-7 margin. Terryville scored once in the top of the seventh for the game’s final run.

Plainville was scheduled to host Manchester on Monday and Simsbury on Wednesday. The Devils hit the road Friday for a game against Bulkeley/Weaver at 4 p.m. at Colt Park.

Girls Tennis

Plainville fell to 0-2 after a 6-1 home loss to Maloney on April 16. The Devils are scheduled to be home to Tolland on Monday and Rocky Hill on Tuesday. Plainville is on the road Friday against Wethersfield at 3:45 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Plainville dropped to 1-3 after a loss at home against Newington on April 17. The Devils did pick up their first win of the season in the previous week, 4-3 at New Britain on April 12. Plainville is scheduled to be away at East Catholic on Monday and Bristol Central on Wednesday. The Devils host Wethersfield on Friday at 3:45 p.m.

