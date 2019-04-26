Plainville Family Fest planned for May 11

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The sixth annual Plainville Family Fest, an admission-free afternoon packed with activities and entertainment, is just around the corner.

Planned for Saturday, May 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. outside of Linden Street School, the event is made possible through community support and involvement.

“This free event offers lots of fun activities and entertainment, and provides an opportunity for families to enjoy a great, quality time together,” said Plainville Family Resource Network coordinator Donna Cavallaro. “It also helps our community organizations branch out and let parents know what services are available in town.”

There will be a live petting zoo from Circle K Farm on site sponsored by Webster Bank, and music provided by the Plainville High School jazz band and the Plainville Chorale Society. Characters including Cinderella, Batman, Curious George, Pete the Cat and Clifford the Big Red Dog will greet families and take photos with the children.

Other activities such as face painting, an inflatable slide, ball pit, hula hoop fun, airbrush tattoos, touch-a-truck vehicles, a photo booth and much more will be available. Every child who attends will get a free book, fit for their age group.

New this year, the festival will also feature environmental magician, Cyril the Sorcerer, who will do shows on clean water and recycling.

Over 40 vendors will also be on site with various options to purchase, including hand-made American Girl doll clothing, handcrafted bag, jewelry, wood crafts, Henna-inspired crafts, beauty items and homemade natural soaps.

“Our mission is to keep this event priceless family fun, and it’s a labor of love to make that happen,” said Cavallaro. “It also helps build a sense of community with all of these organizations coming together.”

A food truck and an ice cream truck will also be on scene, and members of the parent-teacher organization will also be selling food.

The event is put on by the Plainville Family Resource Network, the Plainville Early Learning Center, past and present board of education members, administration from Plainville Community Schools, and many other volunteer community members.

The Community Foundation of Greater New Britain, the Elizabeth Norton Trust Fund, Petit Foundation and Webster Bank sponsor the event. Donations are always accepted as well. Those who sponsor or donate will be featured in the event booklet.

To learn more about the event, or to be a vendor, sponsor, volunteer or to donate, visit www.plainvillefamilyfest.net, call the Family Resource Network at (860) 793-6304 or email plainvillefamilyfest@gmail.com.

The event is outdoors behind the school, however in the event of inclement weather, it will be held indoors.