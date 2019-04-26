Plan of conservation and development info session on April 30

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Town officials will host an information session on Tuesday, Apr. 30, to review the draft of Plainville’s 2019 plan of conservation and development (POCD).

The plan is an advisory document used by the planning and zoning commission and other town agencies to protect the resources important to residents, guide growth and change in Plainville, and identify facilities and services needed or wanted to support the community.

“It guides policies and actions for the next ten years, and also gives us an idea of where are town facilities are– what might need improvement, some things that the public are looking for,” said Garrett Daigle, interim Plainville town planner. “We did a public survey, a survey of boards and commissions members, and also our consultant interviewed staff members as well to get their idea of what they think some of the needs might be in the near future, the next ten years.”

Daigle explained that every town in the state must develop a POCD every 10 years. Daigle said the town hopes to have finished the process by late summer, early fall. Plainville’s previous plan was adopted in 2009.

“This plan is an important document which will be used to guide future conservation and development activity over the next decade and beyond,” said Jennifer Bartiss-Early, chair of the Plainville Planning and Zoning Commission.

The plan features demographic analysis such as population trends in the past and moving forward. Daigle said the town is projecting that population will remain fairly steady over the next decade. Because the plan attempts to track population, it allows the town to develop capital improvement projects for town facilities, such as school buildings.

Daigle explained that while it takes about a year to a year and a half to develop the POCD, the hard works comes with implementing the recommended actions. Recommendations could be an action by the planning and zoning commission, such as amending a zoning regulation, or changing zoning text.

One of the most obvious changes to the 2019 plan is the format. In Daigle’s opinion, the previous plan, adopted in 2009, was about as thick as a textbook.

“The old plan had appendices of maps and action steps, and you’d read through this whole plan just to get to the bottom and you would just find a bunch of maps that don’t tell you where they relate to in the main plan, and then a big table of action steps,” said Daigle. “One of the things we did was there are maps incorporated throughout – depending on what the section is – and then we’ve also got our action steps in each section.”

The information session will be held on Tuesday, April 30, from 7 to 9 p.m., in council chambers of the Plainville Municipal Center, 1 Central Sq., Plainville. The draft plan is available on the town website, and can be found by visiting plainvillect.com.

Following the information session, the draft plan will be sent to the Connecticut Office of Policy Management for review against the state POCD. It will also be sent to the Capital Region Council of Governments (CRCOG) where it will be reviewed in compliance with the regional plan. Daigle projected that a public hearing on the plan would be held sometime in July.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at TMurchison@BristolObserver.com.