Church offers new options for religious education

Our Lady of Mercy Church in Plainville announced it will offer new options in its religious education schedule.

“Running to sports, dance, music and school while juggling work, family and friends can be trying. We hear you,” said officials in a press release. “We have reviewed our religious education program schedule and are making some big changes.”

The program schedule now includes fewer classes per month for lower grades, and, per survey results, more convenient times.

Depending on the grade or study of a child, some of the new offerings are Wednesday afternoon when Plainville schools have half days, and Sunday morning classes before the later Mass. Middle school classes will be held twice monthly on Sunday mornings to aide in fewer activity conflicts. Confirmation classes will remain twice monthly on Wednesday evenings.

To ensure adequate resources, including books and teachers, register as soon as possible. A discount will be given to all those who register and pay early.

The fee is $50 each for one or two children before May 31. After that date, the fee is $75 per child.

Call the parish office at (860) 747-5451 for information and to register.