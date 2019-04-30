Police report mailbox break-ins

The Plainville Police Department announced that between the hours of 3:30 p.m. on April 27 and 7:30 a.m. on April 29, the United States Postal Service collection mailboxes on the corner of East Main Street, at Hough Street and Whiting Street in front of the Plainville Post Office, were broken into, and several pieces of mail were stolen.

Officers suggest anyone who may have dropped checks or financial information into those boxes around those hours put stop payments on the checks and a freeze or fraud alert on any potentially affected bank accounts.