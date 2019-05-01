Blue Devils round-up: Track, golf, softball, tennis

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Sydni Spencer won two events to lead the Plainville girls track and field team at this past Saturday’s Greater Bristol Invitational, held at Bristol Central High School. The invitational was contested in unseasonably cold temperatures accompanied by gusty winds and a mix of rain and snow showers.

Spencer finished first in the 100m hurdles with a time of 15.65 seconds, then claimed the top spot in the triple jump at 33’11”. Spencer was third in the 100m hurdles after the preliminaries, but made up 1.18 seconds to claim first place.

Samantha Lozefski finished second in the long jump (15’5”), Katy Jeney took fourth in the 300m hurdles (52.76) and Ebelyn Rodriguez was fifth in the 800m (2:33.98).

Cheyenne Gregory took sixth in the discus (90’9”) and ninth in the shot put (29’). Morgan Levesque claimed ninth in the 1600m (5:50.56) and Simona Barbagallo was 10th in the javelin (80’1”).

The Plainville boys had three top five finishes at the invitational. Tyshawn Johnson finished fourth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 45.12. The 4x100m relay of Angel Wren, Justin Emery, Dominic Pedrolini and Beau Lasher took fourth place (46.54), and the 4x800m relay of Darius Correa, Corey Rexinger, Eryk Piotrowski and Jeremy Courtar was fifth (9:18.26).

Plainville had several other top 10 finishes, including two from Alex Hernandez. Hernandez finished seventh in the triple jump (38’10.75”) and 10th in the high jump (5’4”). Marcos Gutierrez claimed eighth place in the 300m hurdles (46.38) and Brendan Quilter took 10th in the pole vault (9’6”).

Plainville competes at the Middletown Invitational this Saturday at Middletown High School.

Boys golf

Plainville is off to a 4-0 start after wins over Bristol Central, Bloomfield, Platt and Bristol Eastern. The Blue Devils shot a season-best 202 on April 25 in a 202-215 win over the Lancers at Hawks Landing Country Club in Southington.

That was on the heels of a 216-266 victory over the Panthers on April 23, also at home.

Plainville was scheduled to host Rocky Hill on Monday, then take on New Britain on Tuesday at Stanley Golf Course. The Devils were slated to return to Hawks Landing on Thursday against Bristol Central.

Softball

Plainville hopes to get back on track this week after a pair of lopsided losses to Hall and Avon last week. The Devils are 4-5 and are scheduled to play East Catholic on Monday, East Hartford on Tuesday and New Britain on Friday.

Girls tennis

Plainville lost three times last week, but one of the losses was 4-3 to Tolland at home on April 25. The Devils fell to 0-5 on the season. Plainville has four matches scheduled for the first four days of this week. The Devils were slated to play Hall on Monday, East Hartford on Tuesday, Bulkeley/HMTCA on Wednesday and Farmington on Thursday.

Boys tennis

Plainville lost road matches at East Catholic on April 23 and Bristol Central on April 24 to fall to 0-6. The Devils have four matches scheduled for this week. Plainville was slated to play Hall on Monday, EO Smith on Wednesday, Windsor on Thursday and Rocky Hill on Friday.

