Locals recognized by PARC

PARC celebrated the incoming of spring with its annual spring dance on March 30.

Each year, awards are given out, honoring one business and one community member with the John P. Sullivan award along with a shining star award honoring one member of PARC.

The 2019 Shining Star award was given to Tim Fernald, who has been part of the PARC family for more than 12 years. The son of Jane and David Fernald, he was involved in activities at Farmington High

Fernald is active on the PARC bowling team on Saturdays, enjoys birthday parties for other members, and likes trying different restaurants with PARC friends.

“Tim has so many friends at PARC and he loves and respects all of them, seeing only the special gifts of each person,” said his mother in a press release.

The John P. Sullivan awards went to The Office Works and Marilyn Badner, a former member of the PARC board of directors and special education department in Plainville schools.

“We were thrilled to present these well-deserved honors,” said PARC director Erica Donovan in a press release. “The outpouring of support with more than 100 guests was tremendous.”

