Obituary: Irene P. (Parylovich) Trojanowski, 86

Irene P. (Parylovich) Trojanowski, 86, of Bristol, wife of Francis B. Trojanowski, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at UConn’s John Dempsey Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Irene was born on July 24, 1932 in Terrvyille and was a daughter of the late John and Martha (Yuscik) Parylovich.

Irene was a parishioner at St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol, Connecticut. Irene also worked for over a quarter century at the Barnes Group in Bristol. She enjoyed playing cards, especially the game Big Bertha, and was a talented seamstress who enjoyed designing clothes. Irene was an amazing cook and baker. She was known for her homemade pierogis, golumpki (golabki) and banana bread. Always a warm and welcoming hostess, Irene put on annual family picnics at her Bristol home. Family and friends could always count on Irene’s great sense of humor, a warm smile, and fantastic cooking, as she was doing what she loved best: making people happy. When she wasn’t entertaining in Bristol, Irene loved traveling and owned a beach home for over thirty years in North Topsail Beach, North Carolina, where she enjoyed many summers with her children and grandchildren, and again receiving joy by giving it.

In addition to her beloved husband, Irene is survived by her two daughters: Louise Trojanowski-Marconi and her husband Robert of Brookfield, Connecticut; Deborah Ann Tarnowicz and her husband Eric of Enfield, Connecticut; her grandchildren: Elizabeth & Christina Marconi, and Nikola & Martyna Tarnowicz; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her three brothers: John, Nicholas, Andy; and her six sisters: Sally, Pearl, Helen, Mary, Judy, Julie.

Funeral services will begin on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 9 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West Street, Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Family and friends may call on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Funk Funeral Home between 5 PM and 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue & Rehabilitation Center, P.O. Box 2905, Surf City, NC 28445.

