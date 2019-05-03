Best western: Interact Club brings a country theme to the senior citizen prom

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Plainville High School Interact Club hosted their seventh annual senior prom on Thursday, Apr. 25, at Plainville High School.

Assistant superintendent of Plainville Community Schools, Steve LePage, was the original advisor of the Interact Club, which began at PHS nine years ago. He’s seen the event grow from its very beginning.

“I had some really wonderful students who had participated in the New Britain prom, so we took the idea and made it better,” said LePage. “Now we have—according to our guests every year—the best prom around.”

The Interact Club, now overseen by Shannon Murphy, is a division of the rotary club. Gregg Karal, former president of the Plainville Rotary Club, and other rotary members were on site to assist the Interact Club with serving dinner, barbecue items provided by Smokin’ with Chris of Southington. Even the food matched this year’s country western theme.

PHS senior and president of the Interact Club, Rachel Parsons, explained that she joined the club two years ago in order to gain community service hours, but she stayed on because it was a fun way to meet friends, and helping the community while doing so.

“So this is our biggest event of the year, we start planning for it around December coming up with ideas and preparing for it,” said Parsons. “It’s really fun because seeing your ideas come to life and seeing people enjoy it is really great because all of your hard work pays off.”

Lucille Duval, Veronica Neary, Fred Lasiak, and Thomas Bozzi attended the prom as a group, saying that it was Neary and Bozzi’s second prom this month. Bozzi even described the group as “prom hoppers.”

Neary said that she enjoyed the country western theme because she enjoys going square dancing, Duval even said that the group didn’t need to buy special outfits.

Attendees were treated to a photo booth, country music, and live music performed by the Senior 8th Notes, a group that plays a mix of Rock N Roll, Big Band Era tunes, and the classics. The Senior 8th notes play every Tuesday at the Bristol Senior Center from 1 to 3 p.m., and every Wednesday in New Britain.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at TMurchison@BristolObserver.com.