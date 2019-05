Daniel Szymula, center, was recently crowned Mr. Plainville High School 2019 during a Plainville High School Project Graduation fundraising show at the Plainville YMCA. the annual show featured senior male students, accompanied by senior Black Dress Girls. Szymula is flanked by his closest competitors, Brendan Quiliter, left, the second runner up and John Siani, right, first runner up.

