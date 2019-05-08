Blue Devils sports round-up: Track, tennis, golf

By KEVIN ROBERTS

Plainville teams had a busy week last week. Here are the results:

Baseball

Plainville bounced back from a rough 10-2 road loss at EO Smith on April 29 with a 5-1 home win over Maloney on May 2.

In the Maloney win, Tyler St. Onge had two singles and three RBI while Tyler Mandeville had three singles, two runs scored and an RBI. Brennan Staubley walked twice, scored a run and drove in a run while Tyler Bonney singled and scored a run. Riley Millette had a run scored. On the mound, Nate Johnson threw a complete game and gave up a single run on two hits.

Plainville (6-5) began a three-game week with a Monday home game against Platt. The Devils were scheduled to be on the road Wednesday against Middletown. Plainville is on the road Friday at Hartford Public at 3:45 p.m.

Track and field

Cheyenne Gregory took eighth place in the discus (94’6”) this past Saturday during the Middletown Varsity Invitational at Middletown High School.

Boys tennis

Plainville beat Windsor 5-0 on May 2 for its second win of the season. The Devils improved to 2-7.

Girls tennis

Plainville went 2-2 last week during a busy schedule. The Devils lost 6-1 to Hall on April 29, but bounced back with a 5-2 win over East Hartford on April 30 and a 7-0 win over Bulkeley/HMTCA on May 1. Plainville lost its last match of the week, 7-0 to Farmington, and dropped to 2-7 on the season.

Boys golf

Plainville lost three matches last week and fell to 4-3 on the season.

Girls golf

Plainville (1-5) picked up its first win of the season, 230-255 over New Britain, on May 1.

