Police investigate mail thefts from 2 Plainville mailboxes

The Plainville Police Department is investigating a two incidents of mail theft in downtown Plainville. Thieves broke into a mailbox on the corner of East Main Street at Hought Street and another on Whiting Street in front of the Plainville Post Office.

The thefts occurred between 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 and 7:30 a.m. on Monday, April 29. The mailboxes were broken into, and several pieces of mail were stolen.

“We suggest anyone who may have dropped checks or financial information into those boxes around those hours to put stop payments on the checks and a freeze or fraud alert on any potentially affected bank accounts,” police posted on their website.

Police are urging residents to report any possible incidents of identity theft or fraud that might come as a result of these thefts.

In addition to investigating the identity theft or fraud, police will be able to provide literature to help assist with safeguarding personal information.

The two incidents of theft of mail are currently under investigation and may be related to recent similar thefts of mail throughout Connecticut.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact the Plainville Police Department detective division at (860) 747-1616.