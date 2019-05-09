Euro Homecare re-opened May 1

By SHERIDAN ROY

Euro Homecare, a non-medical caregiver organization in Plainville that serves clients around the state, has recently undergone several changes in order to expand and improve services to clients. A ribbon cutting with the Plainville Chamber of Commerce celebrated the company’s grand re-opening on May 1.

Nearly 30 years ago, founder Elizabeth Darmoros began her career as a nurse’s aide at a convalescent home in New Britain where the population of patients was primarily immigrants from Poland, like herself. Her ability to speak Polish was a benefit to those clients in need of a multilingual caregiver.

But, with the growing number of non-English speaking patients who required Polish, Russian or Italian assistance, it became increasingly more difficult to assist every nationality. Darmoros saw a market niche as the need for multilingual caregiving increased, and brought Euro Homecare, LLC, the home caring company with a European touch, to life.

“I wanted to bring what I had learned in Europe here—bring that style,” said Darmoros.

There are about 10 office staff members who coordinate homecare services with over 150 caregivers.

“We can offer anything from being a companion for a few hours, or 24-hour live-in care,” said marketing director Patricia Lathrop. “We address a person’s individual needs through an in depth interview with family and match them with the caregiver who is right for them. It’s a matter of matching personalities.”

There are care service choices for seniors, Alzheimer’s care, disabled, chronically ill and mentally challenged. Services are nonmedical, but provide a helping hand for clients.

Services can include anything from stimulating conversation, meal planning and preparation, accompaniment at various meals, appointment reminders or arranging appointments, walking assistance, light housekeeping, pet and houseplant care assistance and more.

“Euro Homecare has been in town for several years and is a strong business in Plainville,” said chamber Linda Coveny. “They provide needed care and companionship to people in town and beyond, and contribute to our economy in Plainville.”

To learn more, visit eurohomecare.net, call (860) 793-9944 or visit 17 Pierce St., Plainville.

