Blue Devils student-athletes honored

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Connecticut high school scholar athletes were honored on Sunday at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville. Two student-athletes were selected by each of the 173 state schools, and Plainville’s representatives were Cole McNamara and Rachel Parsons.

The CIAC scholar athlete program recognizes two high school senior student-athletes—one boy and one girl—from each member high school whose academic and athletic careers have been exemplary, whose personal standards and achievement are a model to others, and who possess high levels of integrity, self-discipline and courage.

The honorees are chosen by the member schools and are submitted to the CIAC. The banquet was the 36th such event.

McNamara ran cross country, competed in ice hockey, and is a member of the outdoor track and field team.

Parsons played soccer, competed on the indoor track and field team, and is a member of the outdoor track and field team as well.